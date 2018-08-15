Court of Appeals – Waiver of grand jury indictment: People v. Myers

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Waiver of grand jury indictment Plea – Written waiver People v. Myers No. 78 Judge Wilson Background: The defendant had waived his right to be prosecuted by indictment by a grand jury and he pleaded guilty to burglary. On appeal, he argues that his waiver of the indictment was invalid as there was no evidence ...

