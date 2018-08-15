Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Vicious propensity: Long v. Hess

Fourth Department – Vicious propensity: Long v. Hess

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vicious propensity Clumsy dog – Normal behavior Long v. Hess CA 18-00124 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after suffering injuries when the defendant’s dog ran into her while she was running alongside the plaintiff’s dog in a fenced-in area behind a school that is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo