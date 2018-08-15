Don't Miss
Home / Law / Kavanaugh’s record on EPA rules worries environmental groups

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2018 0

Environmental groups were not going to be happy with anyone President Donald Trump picked for the Supreme Court. But the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has them especially worried. A conservative who would replace the more moderate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Kavanaugh has a record of slapping back Environmental Protection Agency regulations during his 12 years as ...

