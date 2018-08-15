Don't Miss
Lavish court spending in poor West Virginia triggers scandal

By: The Associated Press John Raby August 15, 2018 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A $42,000 antique desk. A $32,000 blue suede sectional sofa. A $7,500 inlaid wooden floor map of West Virginia's 55 counties. A scandal involving lavish office renovations and other financial abuses by the highest court in one of the poorest states in America has triggered an extraordinary move by one branch of ...

