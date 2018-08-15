Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 3, 2018

Mortgages filed August 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 3, 2018                   87   Brighton HEWITT, DAVID GRANT Property Address: 188 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2202 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $47,200.00   Brockport YAEGER, ZACHARY M Property Address: 20 BARRY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1602 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,888.00 IRELAND, KAREN & SCHLEEDE, KAREN P Property Address: 11 TRACY TER, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2627 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,800.00 HOYT, BETH A & HOYT, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo