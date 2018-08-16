Don't Miss
Citizens file suit against owners of High Acres Landfill

By: Daily Record Staff Diana Louise Carter August 16, 2018 0

A citizen’s group that has been fighting the High Acres Landfill in Perinton because of odors has filed suit in U.S. District Court against landfill operator Waste Management of New York. The suit seeks an injunction to: Hold off on taking more garbage from NYC until better management methods are developed; Close two landfill cells in ...

