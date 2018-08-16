Don't Miss
Class action status sought for discrimination suit

NTT Data’s hiring practices challenged

By: Bennett Loudon August 16, 2018 0

A lawsuit seeking class-action status with a named plaintiff from Rochester has been filed in federal court against a company accused of illegally discriminating against job applicants with criminal records. The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, claims NTT Data Inc. “rejects job applicants with criminal records, even ...

