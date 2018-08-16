Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 3, 2018

August 16, 2018

Deeds   Recorded August 3, 2018                   90   Brighton BRAMATI, MARIA CATERINA et ano to LEXICON GOVERNMENT SERVICES LLC Property Address: 113 BRICKLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12063  Page: 172 Tax Account: 137.13-3-21 Full Sale Price: $330,000 KOWAL, ROBIN  to BERLIN, REIZE  et ano Property Address: 131 SYLVAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12063  Page: 318 Tax Account: 137.05-2-26 Full Sale Price: $173,000 GROSS, ERIC M to ROSE, NICHOLAS E Property Address: ...

