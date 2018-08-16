Don't Miss
Home / News / Deeds Recorded August 6, 2018

Deeds Recorded August 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 6, 2018                   102   Brighton VERBA, JOSEF  et ano to VERBA, JOSEF Property Address: 96 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12063  Page: 387 Tax Account: 137.05-6-52 Full Sale Price: $1 MORRILL, TERRENCE C to GATTI, TERRI Property Address: 2962 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12064  Page: 117 Tax Account: 149.19-2-20 Full Sale Price: $20,000 GILLAN, ASHLEY J et ano to DIAMOND, ANN M Property Address: 305 COBB ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo