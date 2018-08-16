Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Lesser included offense: People v. McIntosh

August 16, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Lesser included offense Murder and manslaughter – Harmless error People v. McIntosh KA 14-01137 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder and manslaughter. The conviction arose from an altercation that occurred between the defendant and one of his roommates in their apartment. ...

