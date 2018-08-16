Don't Miss
Home / News / John Lennon’s killer is up for parole for 10th time

John Lennon’s killer is up for parole for 10th time

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed John Lennon is up for parole again. Mark David Chapman is scheduled to go before New York's parole board next week, in what will be his 10th attempt to win release. A decision is expected within two weeks of the parole hearing. The now 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo