Judge: Officer who shot naked man not entitled to immunity

Judge: Officer who shot naked man not entitled to immunity

By: The Associated Press KATE BRUMBACK August 16, 2018 0

ATLANTA — A judge has ruled that a white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran isn't entitled to immunity based on self-defense. Lawyers for Robert Olsen had argued he had the right to act in self-defense and that the charges against him should be dropped. Olsen faces charges ...

