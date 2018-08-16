Don't Miss
Judge orders new federal review of Keystone XL pipeline

Judge orders new federal review of Keystone XL pipeline

By: The Associated Press GRANT SCHULTE August 16, 2018 0

LINCOLN, Neb. — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. State Department to conduct a more thorough review of the Keystone XL pipeline's proposed pathway after Nebraska state regulators changed the route, raising the possibility of further delays to a project first proposed in 2008. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana said in a ruling ...

