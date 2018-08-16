Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BENEDICT, TANIA 226 GENESEE STREET #1, AVON, NY 14414 Favor: BANK OF CASTILE Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $1,715.07 BRANDON, CHAZ 35 VILLAGE WAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: HODGE, MICHELLE Attorney: DAVID MORABITO JR ESQ Amount: $425.00 COGAR, ...

