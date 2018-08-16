Mortgages filed August 6, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 6, 2018                   119   Brighton MACK, JULIANA K & SAHRLE, JENNIFER J Property Address: 30 SHAFTSBURY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2143 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $204,250.00 CARBONE, DINA M Property Address: 20 SHAFTSBURY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2143 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $148,000.00 DIAMOND, ANN M Property Address: 305 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3345 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $107,920.00   Brockport PERREAULT, JAMES & ...

