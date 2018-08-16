Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for August 6, 2018

Powers of Attorney for August 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   WILBER, MICHAEL Appoints: MASLYN, JAMES E BRAUN, RENATA K Appoints: BRAUN, DAVID F BURROUGHS, EDWARD Appoints: BULLOCK, LISA HOLT, DORIS B Appoints: HOLT, ALAN MTGLQ INVESTORS LP, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, OMALLEY, GERALD J Appoints: GALLATIN, SHERRY L PAVIA-NILMEIER, JENNIFER ...

