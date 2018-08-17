Don't Miss
Home / Law / Beauty pageant defendants deny lawsuit claims

Beauty pageant defendants deny lawsuit claims

Defendants claim plaintiff owes them $138,000

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2018 0

The defendants in a lawsuit over control of several beauty pageants say a federal complaint filed Monday is baseless. In a statement emailed Friday, defendants Stephanie Williams, Crown Garland and Cosmos International Pageants wrote that: “The allegations in the complaint appear to be wholly without merit and are based on misrepresentations and inaccuracies.” Crown Garland and Cosmos ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo