Court Calendars for August 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. ANN MARIE TADDEO 9:30 a.m. 1—Fitzsimmons v Mammano & Mammano – William K Mattar PC – John Trop – John Trop HON. JOHN J. PIAMPIANO 10 a.m. 1—Fonseca v Walega – Mark Chauvin – Craig Diallo Carson 2—Fonseca v Walega – Mark Chauvin – Craig Diallo Carson City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Bruce D Rowe v Mary Ann Foster, ...

