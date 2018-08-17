Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Social Services Law: Anonymous Intermediate Care Facility v. Molik, et al.

Court of Appeals – Social Services Law: Anonymous Intermediate Care Facility v. Molik, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Social Services Law Abuse/neglect – Implementation of remedial measures Anonymous Intermediate Care Facility v. Molik, et al. No. 77 Judge Garcia Background: A resident in the petitioner’s residential health care facility committed three sexual assaults. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs required the petitioner to undertake certain remedial measures to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo