Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cuomo signs law setting minimum indoor tanning age at 18

Cuomo signs law setting minimum indoor tanning age at 18

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state now prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from using indoor tanning booths. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Thursday following passage by the Legislature earlier this year. The state had already barred anyone 16 or younger from tanning booths, which expose users to ultraviolet radiation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo