Home / News / Douglass property deed shows abolitionist’s interest in economic development

Douglass property deed shows abolitionist’s interest in economic development

By: Daily Record Staff DIANA LOUISE CARTER August 17, 2018 0

A deed discovered by a team from Rochester Institute of Technology in December shows that Frederick Douglass made efforts to invest in Rochester, and not just live and work here. The famed abolitionist, who was born into slavery 200 years ago and lived in Rochester for 25 years, bought land on North Clinton Avenue in April ...

