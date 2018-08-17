Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Legal sufficiency: People v. Nichols

Fourth Department – Legal sufficiency: People v. Nichols

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Legal sufficiency Masked repugnancy argument – Knowledge of order of protection People v. Nichols KA 15-00937 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of one count of criminal contempt for violating an order of protection by physical menace and reckless endangerment. He was acquitted of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo