Second Circuit – Affirmative defense of duress: USA v. Hernandez

August 17, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Affirmative defense of duress Criminal conduct – Recklessly or negligent element USA v. Hernandez 16-2765 Judges Kearse, Cabranes, and Lohier Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 300 months in prison. He ...

