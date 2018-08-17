Smash It Sports accused of trademark infringement

Don't Miss
Oakley claims Chili retailer sold counterfeit merchandise

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2018 0

A national sporting goods retailer based in Chili is being sued by high-end eyewear maker Oakley Inc. for allegedly selling counterfeit Oakley products. “Products bearing the Oakley marks were obtained from defendant and have been examined and confirmed counterfeit by plaintiff’s representatives,” according to the 19-page complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western ...

