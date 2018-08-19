Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 7, 2018                   88   Brighton SELIOUTSKI, ALEXANDER  et ano to SELIOUTSKI, OLGA Property Address: 76 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12064  Page: 402 Tax Account: 137.05-6-55 Full Sale Price: $1 COHEN, FREDERICK R et ano to KATHLEEN MARIE WHALEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST Property Address: 150 ASHLEY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12064  Page: 458 Tax Account: 136.160-02-034 Full Sale Price: $1 GEITER, MARK A et ano to ...

