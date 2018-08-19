Mortgages filed August 7, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 7, 2018                   108   Brighton JOHNSON, CAMERON Property Address: 91 FIELDSTON TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2232 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $171,500.00   Brockport LAVELL, THOMAS G Property Address: 369 CAMPBELL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2823 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $38,000.00 HAGER, PETER F & MURPHY-HAGER, JANICE Property Address: 46 BROOKDALE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2306 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $21,500.00 FALLS, NICHOLAS A & LETOURNEAU, MINDY Property ...

