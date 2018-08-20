Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 8, 2018

Deeds   Recorded August 8, 2018                   57   Brighton SCHWONKE IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ano to RUSSELL, ALAN Property Address: 1448 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12064  Page: 627 Tax Account: 122.12-2-43.3 Full Sale Price: $194,900   Chili DAVEY, COLIN M et ano to HEAPHY, PATRICK J et ano Property Address: 7 BISHOPGATE DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12065  Page: 205 Tax Account: 146.09-1-3 Full Sale Price: $165,000 CREGG, ADAM  to JACKSON, PETER Property Address: ...

