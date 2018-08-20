Don't Miss
Doing Business As for August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   MONROE CONVENIENCE TNC 990 MONROE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Principal: AHMED, ALI H 38 KINIRY DR, ROCHESTER NY 14609 PATTERSONS  CLOTHING 2126  MONROE  AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Principal: ...

