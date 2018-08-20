Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 8, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   DEFFER&DEFFER CORP 1153 WEST ELIZABETH AVENUE, LINDEN, NJ 07036 Favor: 2221 TRANSIT ROAD INC Amount: $64,124.37 DEPALMA, GINA M 235 SANDALWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $260.00 DILLARDJCKSN, W.M 358 TREMONT STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo