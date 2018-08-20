Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   DURANGO’S OF ATLANTA INC V et ano. 2733 BULLARD DRIVE, CLEARWATER, FL 33762 Favor: MEDLOCK CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER DULUTH GA, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Attorney: BOND SCHOENECK & KING Amount: $226,339.71 CRAWFORD, JEANNE M 11 ROSSMAN ...

