Lis Pendens for August 8, 2018

Lis Pendens for August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   CHIDSEY, CHARLES F 159 ROBERT QUIGLEY, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $240.00 COLE, JOHNNY L 49 ELMDORF AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT Amount: $286.00 COLEMAN, ...

