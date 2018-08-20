Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 8, 2018                   68   bergen JOHNSON, CORRY B & JOHNSON, MICHELE C Property Address: 2434 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9322 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $33,600.00   Brighton RUSSELL, ALAN Property Address: 1448 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2220 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $185,155.00   Brockport LEWIS, CORY M Property Address: 37 WESTWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1742 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $107,910.00 AK BROCKPORT INC Property Address: 150 OWENS RD, ...

