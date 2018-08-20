Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Subpoena: Kiobel v. Cravath, Swain & Moore

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Subpoena Foreign country – Defense counsel Kiobel v. Cravath, Swain & Moore 17-424-cv Judges Jacobs, Cabranes, and Wesley Background: The petitioner sought documents belonging to a foreign company from the company’s counsel, the respondent-appellant. The documents were transferred to the defendant for the purpose of responding to discovery requests in a prior ...

