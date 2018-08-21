Don't Miss
Home / News / AG Underwood files new brief in fight to save net neutrality

AG Underwood files new brief in fight to save net neutrality

By: Gino Fanelli August 21, 2018 0

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood led a new brief Monday in the ongoing lawsuit to save net neutrality. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, is a collaboration among 23 attorney generals. The newest brief is a collaboration among Underwood and James Williams, county counsel for Santa Clara County, California and the California Public Utilities Commission, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo