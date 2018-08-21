Don't Miss
Home / News / Another hearing set to begin in Penn State frat death case

Another hearing set to begin in Penn State frat death case

By: The Associated Press August 21, 2018 0

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former members of a Penn State fraternity are due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the February 2017 death of a pledge after a night of hazing and drinking. The hearing Tuesday before a district judge will determine if there's enough evidence to send charges against several of the ...

