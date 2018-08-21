Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 22, 2018

Court Calendars for August 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 11 a.m. 1—State of New York v Bruce – Attorney General – Attorney General Binghamton – Mental Hygiene Legal Service HON. DEBRA A. MARTIN 2 p.m. 1—Consultadd Inc v Sutherland Healthcare Solutions Inc – Relin Goldstein – Woods Oviatt 2—Foster v Ossola, Hill, et al – Cellino & Barnes – Rupp Baase – Jennifer Adams ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo