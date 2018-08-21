Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January August 9, 2018      59   Brighton UMOFF, ELIZABETH L to CHOICE ROC PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 172 MAYFLOWER DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12065  Page: 482 Tax Account: 137.06-1-46 Full Sale Price: $125,000 HARPER, MICHAEL R to ROGOZINSKI, LINDSAY Property Address: 32 PICKFORD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12065  Page: 440 Tax Account: 137.18-3-50 Full Sale Price: $191,000 BELL, DOREEN  et al to CHAZARO VALDES, SARALICIA HERNANDEZ et ...

