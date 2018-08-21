Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Class certification: Vandee, et al. v. Suit-Kote Corporation

Fourth Department – Class certification: Vandee, et al. v. Suit-Kote Corporation

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Class certification Numerosity and commonality – Varying damages Vandee, et al. v. Suit-Kote Corporation CA 17-02093 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiffs are members of a putative class of employees who allege that the defendant failed to pay them the prevailing wages required by the New York Constitution ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo