Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Searight

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Searight

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Probable cause – Fellow officer rule – Hearsay People v. Searight KA 15-02168 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance arguing that the court had erred in denying his motion seeking to suppress evidence seized as the ...

