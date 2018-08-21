Mortgages filed August 9, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January August 9, 2018      72   Brighton GAUSS, MICHAEL H & YAGIELSKI, JANINE A Property Address: 3350 ELMWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3437 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $79,200.00   Brockport ZIMMERMAN, JOANNE A Property Address: 21 CENTENNIAL AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2303 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $50,000.00 CAMERON, HANNAH L & FORREST, HOWARD T Property Address: 81 ROOT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9717 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00   Fairport BRANNAN, ...

