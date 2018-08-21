Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for August 9, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2018 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   FIVE STAR BANK To: WILSHIRE HILL LLC Lot: P14 WILSHIRE HILL SUB SECT 3A PITTSFORD FIVE STAR BANK To: S&J MORRELL INC Lot: 5 GREENPOINT SUB PITTSFORD MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC To: PURIFICATO, BARBARA M Lot: US BANK ...

