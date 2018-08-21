Don't Miss
Home / News / States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

By: The Associated Press MARTHA BELLISLE August 21, 2018 0

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to block a settlement the U.S. State Department reached with a company that would allow it to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet. The federal agency had tried to stop a Texas company from releasing the plans online, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo