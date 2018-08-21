Don't Miss
West Virginia Senate OKs rules for impeachment trials

By: The Associated Press John Raby August 21, 2018 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate set the course Monday for an unprecedented impeachment trial of three Supreme Court justices who have been assailed for spending of more than $3 million on court office renovations at a time when the state was grappling with millions of dollars in budget cuts. Chief Justice Margaret Workman, suspended ...

