Building Loan Agreements for August 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2018 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   EL TOWER LLC Lender: NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Amount: $9,735,176 CAMPBELL, ERIC C Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $256,500 ZAMBITO, ANDREW Lender: LENDINGHOME FUNDING CORPORATION Amount: $88,100 HUPP MOTORS BUILDING LLC Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $320,000 MELVIN, JULIE E Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $360,000 SILVER, CYNTHIA Lender: ROCHESTER LAND BANK CORPORATION Amount: $200,000 OPEN DOOR ...

