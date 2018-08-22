Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Jury note: People v. Morrison

Court of Appeals – Jury note: People v. Morrison

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Jury note Meaningful notice – Defense’s mere awareness of its existence People v. Morrison No. 37 Memorandum Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction on the basis that a substantive jury note was not made available to him or his attorney. The people argued in rebuttal that the defendant was aware and had the “gist” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo