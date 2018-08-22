Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges

Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges

By: The Associated Press Matthew Barakat, Chad Day and Eric Tucker August 22, 2018 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates. A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on. The verdict ...

