Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS August 22, 2018 0

NEW YORK — The unveiling of federal criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer came with drama as attorney Michael Cohen went farther than prosecutors were willing to go in pointing fingers. Not only did Cohen plead guilty to all eight charges, but he directly implicated the president in the payment of hush ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo