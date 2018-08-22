Fourth Department – Child custody: Biernbaum v. Burdick

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Modification of prior order – Joint custody – Child’s preference Biernbaum v. Burdick CAF 17-00983 Appealed from Family Court, Ontario County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order modifying a prior custody agreement by splitting custody for an equal amount of time between her and the children’s father. Ruling: ...

