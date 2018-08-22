Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 10, 2018

Mortgages filed August 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 10, 2018                 95   Brighton 797 ELMWOOD AVENUE LLC Property Address: 793 ELMWOOD AVE # 797, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-2946 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $622,500.00   Brockport WHIPPLE, TERRA BETH & WHIPPLE, THOMAS J Property Address: 4967 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9779 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $214,999.00 HARTER, EDWARD J & HARTER, KATHERINE M Property Address: 3796 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY ...

