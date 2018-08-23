Don't Miss
Home / Law / 5th co-conspirator pleads guilty to robberies

5th co-conspirator pleads guilty to robberies

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2018 0

A Rochester man became the fifth co-conspirator to plead guilty in a series of September 2017 armed robberies. Damien Rutledge, 22, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to five counts of committing or aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery, as well as aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm during a crime of violence that was discharged. ...

